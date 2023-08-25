Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $798,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Macy’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

