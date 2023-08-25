MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

