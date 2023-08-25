Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

