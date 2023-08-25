Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,389,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.