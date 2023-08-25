Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,389,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

