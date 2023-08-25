Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

