Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -301.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

