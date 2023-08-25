Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,400 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

