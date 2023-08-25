Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.08-5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Medtronic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.08-$5.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

