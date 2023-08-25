Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,367. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

