Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $0.90 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

