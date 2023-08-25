Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $247,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

SDG opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

