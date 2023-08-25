Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 2,074,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

