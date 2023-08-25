Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Merus Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Merus

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $18,970,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merus by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 584,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

