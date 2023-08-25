Metal (MTL) Market Cap Hits $73.97 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $73.97 million and $7.62 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

