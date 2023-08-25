Meter Governance Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $49,635.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003814 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,011,060 coins and its circulating supply is 21,561,188 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,004,893 with 21,558,877 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.63243069 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $47,153.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

