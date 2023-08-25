MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $802,559.91

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00045426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $52.83 million and approximately $802,559.91 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.04 or 1.00058035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.93432519 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,037,053.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

