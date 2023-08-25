MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $12.02 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00046073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $53.68 million and $1.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.28073893 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $918,023.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

