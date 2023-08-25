MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807,973.21 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $11.88 or 0.00045855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $53.07 million and $807,973.21 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,947.21 or 1.00127948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.93432519 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,037,053.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

