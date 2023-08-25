M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
