M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.14 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. 54,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,864. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

