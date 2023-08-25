Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.20

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $39.99. Miller Industries shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 59,260 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MLR

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.