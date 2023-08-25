Milyae Park Buys 10,000 Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Stock

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,100 ($43,506.00).

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

FEV stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,442.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.60. Fidelity European Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 258.50 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.62).

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.