MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Major Shareholder George Cappy Buys 119,048 Shares of Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Cappy bought 119,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $833,336.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,859,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George Cappy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, George Cappy purchased 157,170 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,100,190.00.

NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $6.30 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

