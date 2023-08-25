Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,002 shares of company stock worth $41,267,808 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 806,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.