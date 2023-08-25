Monero (XMR) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $138.77 or 0.00533011 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $84.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00245828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00729645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00060718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00116158 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,322,815 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

