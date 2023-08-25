MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in August

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MonotaRO Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 22,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,869. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.58. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About MonotaRO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MonotaRO
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.