MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in August

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 22,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,869. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.58. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

