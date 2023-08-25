Montis Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $203.50. 39,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

