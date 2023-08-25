Montis Financial LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,161. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

