Montis Financial LLC Sells 887 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,584,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.97.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

