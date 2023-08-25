Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.87. 1,972,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

