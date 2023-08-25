Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $139.60 million and $1.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,599,818 coins and its circulating supply is 715,412,253 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

