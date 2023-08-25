Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $137.48 million and $1.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,493,237 coins and its circulating supply is 713,914,686 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

