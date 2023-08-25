Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

