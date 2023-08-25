Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.90 million.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

