M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,068 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.