M&T Bank Corp Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. 254,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $228.18. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

