M&T Bank Corp Has $23.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.85. The company had a trading volume of 552,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,281. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average of $466.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

