M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $333.21. 112,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,534. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

