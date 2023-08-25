M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 844,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,966. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

