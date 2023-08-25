M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,360 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.99. 427,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.