MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423.49

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $16.28 million and $423.49 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01809832 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $399.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

