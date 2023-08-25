Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485,897 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 3.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 466,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

