Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,816 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 5.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,369. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

