Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC makes up about 1.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Barings BDC worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,359,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 1,128,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. 676,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

