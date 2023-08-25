Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

