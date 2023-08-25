Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of American International Group worth $39,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. 270,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,670. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

