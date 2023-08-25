Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,429 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $38,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMP traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

