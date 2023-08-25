Navcoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,606.25 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00163978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003803 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

