NBW Capital LLC Buys 320 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

