NBW Capital LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

